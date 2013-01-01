Snow Routes

When inclement Winter weather impacts central Virginia, GRTC is a reliable, safe transportation option. However, when deteriorating travel conditions occur, GRTC will implement “Snow Routes.”

Snow routes avoid hazardous streets around the system that have historically proven to be challenging to navigate in inclement Winter weather. Buses will display an alert message on the electronic exterior signs, saying, “SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT,” to notify customers immediately that buses are on snow routes.

NOTE: Additional detours may also be necessary, as conditions warrant.

Once buses go onto snow routes, they will remain on snow routes through the end of the day. If road conditions remain hazardous for buses, GRTC may choose to remain on snow routes for subsequent days until it is deemed safe to return to regular routing.

Snow Route Bus Stop Impacts: